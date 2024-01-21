Malaysian publication publishes an article about January 20

21 January 2024 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

The article authored by Elsevar Salmanov, the adviser of our country's embassy in Malaysia, the totalitarian Soviet regime tried to brutally suppress the voice of the Azerbaijani people who stood up with the desire for freedom, the crimes committed by the military units sent to Azerbaijan under the instructions of the Nobel Prize laureate Mikhail Gorbachev, and many human rights issues violation of international documents is discussed. It was reported that 147 people were killed, hundreds of people were injured and illegally arrested and disappeared as a result of the massacre by the Soviet army in Baku.

Azernews reports that it was mentioned in the article that when the totalitarian Soviet regime tried to hide this tragedy, National Leader Heydar Aliyev held a press conference in Moscow and harshly criticized the leadership of the brutal regime. Later, on the initiative of the Great Leader, a political evaluation of the January 20 tragedy was given in the Milli Majlis.

The author writes that after Heydar Aliyev, the only high-ranking Muslim in the Soviet government, was forced to resign in 1987, Moscow's bloody plans were implemented in the South Caucasus. The emboldening of Armenia, the dream of joining the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to Armenia, the bloody Sumgait operation of the Soviet special services in 1988, and the January 20 massacre in Baku were only a few of these bloody plans. All this was possible because Heydar Aliyev was no longer in Soviet power.

