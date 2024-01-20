Lithuanian Embassy honours memory of victims of 20 January tragedy

20 January 2024 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Lithuanian Embassy in Azerbaijan shares a message dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy, Azernews reports.

"We remember 20 January, one of the bloodiest tragedies of the 20th century committed by the Soviet regime. We remember with deepest respect those who gave their lives for the independence and dissolution of the Soviet Union," the embassy wrote on page X.

It should be noted that today Azerbaijan marks the 34th anniversary of the tragedy of 20 January.

On 20 January 1990, which entered the history of the struggle for freedom and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan as a heroic page, the battle of the Soviet Army against the broad masses of people, angered by the aggressive actions of Armenia, which put forward territorial claims to Azerbaijan, and patronage to them by the leadership of the former USSR, who took to the streets and squares of Baku and expressed their strong protest against it.

In those tragic days, brave children of the Motherland, who held the freedom, honour and dignity of their country, their people above all, passed through their lives and rose to the peak of martyrdom.

---

