Polad Bulbuloglu meets with newly-appointed Australian Ambassador to Russia [PHOTOS]

The newly appointed Australian Ambassador to Russia, John William Geering, paid a courtesy visit to the doyen of the diplomatic corps, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Polad Bulbuloglu, on January 16.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador congratulated John Geering on his appointment and wished him professional success, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the ambassadors discussed a number of issues, including the current relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Australian Ambassador was informed about the situation in the already-ended Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and noted that Australia has always supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Polad Bulbuloglu spoke in detail about the history of the conflict, the long-term and fruitless negotiation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, as well as local anti-terrorist measures on September 19, 2023, during which our country restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He also spoke about the post-conflict period and the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador also informed John Geering about the reintegration process of the Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region into Azerbaijan's legal and socio-economic fields.

The Azerbaijani diplomat drew special attention to the fact that peace, stability, and security in the South Caucasus are possible only through the establishment of good neighbourly relations based on mutual respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of both countries.

During the meeting, issues of transport communications in the region were also discussed. Polad Bulbuloglu spoke about the current situation in the development of the North-South Corridor and the construction of a road through Iran, pointing out that Baku stands for the fastest possible restoration and opening of all communications in the region.

The Ambassador, John Geering, congratulated Azerbaijan on the choice of the city of Baku to host COP29 in 2024.

The conversation took place in a warm and trusting atmosphere. The parties discussed various topics on the agenda between the countries and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

The Ambassador, Polad Bulbuloglu, thanked his counterpart for the visit and expressed hope for the continued development of relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Australia.

In conclusion, the Australian Ambassador was presented with a book entitled "Garabagh: Before and After the Occupation," published by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

---

