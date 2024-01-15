Baku hosts swearing-in ceremony for young lawyers [PHOTOS]

15 January 2024 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The ceremony of swearing-in of young lawyers admitted to service in the Prosecutor's Office is being held in Baku, the Prosecutor General's Office has reported, Azernews reports.

The rector of ADA University, Professor Hafiz Pashayev, as well as officials of the General Prosecutor's Office and employees of the Prosecutor's Office, take part in the event as guests of honor.

General Prosecutor Kamran Aliyev, speaking at the oath ceremony of young employees admitted to service in the Prosecutor's Office said that over the last 21 years, 1,203 people have been recruited to work in the Prosecutor's Office bodies

"Among them are 1,097 men, 106 women. At present, 1,009 of them continue to work in the prosecutor's office. At the same time, 89.1% of the staff of the prosecutor's office are citizens hired by competition," the prosecutor general said.

