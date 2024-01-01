Renowned American scholar presents her book about World Azerbaijanis

1 January 2024 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Brenda Shaffer, the American scholar who holds positions as a Fellow with the Atlantic Council and professor at the University of Haifa, has shared a post on her book about Azerbaijanis living in South Azerbaijan, the present Iranian territory, Azernews reports.

In her post, Shaffer says:

Today marks World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day. For those interested in learning more about the Azerbaijani community in Iran (close to a third of the population of Iran), see the book 'Iran Is More Than Persia'.

Today marks World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day. For those interested in learning more about the the #Azerbaijani community in Iran (close to a third of the population of #Iran), see the book #IranIsMoreThanPersia. https://t.co/Vof9UCurk9 — Brenda Shaffer (@ProfBShaffer) December 31, 2023

B.Shaffer was the former research director of the Caspian Studies Program at Harvard Kennedy School and past president of the Foreign Policy Section of the American Political Science Association. She specializes in energy in international relations and energy policy in the Caspian region and has written or edited several books on these topics, including "Energy Politics" and "Beyond the Resource Curse." Shaffer has also written a number of books on the topic of identity and culture in the Caucasus including explorations of Azerbaijani literature and culture.

Shaffer was later harassed by Armenian lobbyists for her pro-Azerbaijani sympathies and was later blamed for her outspoken stance.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz