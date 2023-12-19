English version of ‘Azerbaijani Carpets – the Dance of Loops’ book presented [PHOTOS]

19 December 2023 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and bp today presented the English version of the book ‘Azerbaijani Carpets, the Dance of Loops’. The presentation event took place as part of the Cultural Heritage Forum currently held in Baku. The forum is organised by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan to commemorate the 100th birthday of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The book features Azerbaijani carpet art, one of the symbols of Azerbaijan’s national culture. For centuries, carpet artefacts have represented Azerbaijan as part of its national identity and one of its national values.

The Azerbaijani version of the book and an exhibition featuring the same carpet artefact collection as included in the book were presented at the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in 2022.

bp supported the production and publication of the English-language version of the book. bp joined this wonderful book publication project as part of its commitment to promoting Azerbaijan’s rich and ancient history, its enduring traditional and moral values, fascinating cultural heritage, and magnificent artistic treasury.

The picture of each carpet included in the book is accompanied by in-depth information about its distinctive features. In addition, the book includes information about the project, the history, the main trends and techniques of carpet making in Azerbaijan, as well as the architectural and cultural wonders that have inspired this marvellous project.

The carpets included in the book have been designed by six artists and handmade by 14 weavers. The carpets were made as part of the project developed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and it took eight years to weave them from silk and wool coloured with natural dyes.

