Memorial ceremonies dedicated to memory of martyrs held [PHOTOS]

Memorial ceremonies dedicated to the memory of the martyrs of the Patriotic War Ramil Babayev and Sabuhi Sadigov were held at the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, as well as at the Military High School named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski. Azernews reports, the Defense Ministry.

It was reported that representatives of the Defense Ministry and the public, personnel of educational institutions, family members, relatives, comrades of the martyrs, employees of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, as well as other guests took part in the events.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and those who died for the sake of the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was commemorated with a minute of silence, and the National Anthem was played.

The speakers talked about the historical victory of Azerbaijani Army in the Patriotic War under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief, and the examples of heroism and bravery shown by the brave sons in winning this glorious Victory, and gave information about the honorable lives of the martyrs.

Then the soloists of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov and the cadets of the educational institutions performed poems dedicated to our martyrs, music glorifying patriotism and heroism.

Videos about the life and battle path of our martyrs were shown.

At the end, representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the public listened to the concerns of the families of the martyrs and answered their questions.

The family members and relatives of the martyrs expressed their gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the attention and care shown to them, as well as for the memory of our martyrs.

---

