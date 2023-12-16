British experts emphasise global significance of upcoming COP29 event in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

16 December 2023 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

Kings College London hosted a conference on the outcome of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, Azernews reports.

The event, organised by Britain's Diplomat magazine together with the Institute of Politics and the Zero Emissions Mission Coalition, was attended by prominent British politicians and leading climate experts, including former Prime Minister Theresa May, shadow minister for energy security and zero emissions Ed Miliband, former UK minister for business, energy and industry Chris Skidmore, representatives of academia and diplomatic corps accredited in London.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in the UK reports that Theresa May, speaking at the opening ceremony of the conference, spoke about the environmental and economic benefits of "green" energy and informed about the work and plans of the UK aimed at achieving the goal of zero emission.

She called on countries to implement the decisions taken at COP28 without wasting time.

Within the framework of the event, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Britain Elin Suleymanov, speaking at the panel session on "What should be the ambition for COP", noted that Armenia, along with other countries in the East European Group, supported Azerbaijan's candidature for COP29, which is a historic event.

Emphasising that this was possible as a result of direct bilateral negotiations, Elin Suleymanov added: "It is gratifying that efforts related to the transition to green energy also contribute to sustainable peace in the region."

According to him, the unanimous support of Azerbaijan's candidature by the East European Group member states, including Armenia, is the result of the trust placed in the country.

This is a success not only for Azerbaijan, but also for the whole region, as Azerbaijan, having become the organiser of the next COP event, will represent the whole region.

The Ambassador said that Azerbaijan is a leader in the region in efforts related to the transition to alternative energy and is expanding its activities in this direction day by day.

Since 2019, Azerbaijan has successfully presided over the Non-Aligned Movement, which unites 120 member countries, which demonstrates the country's ability to consolidate the interests of multiple parties and achieve consensus.

Referring to Azerbaijan's concrete steps related to the transition to green energy, Suleymanov noted that ensuring that developing countries have access to the necessary technologies and investments is important for achieving the goals set out in the COP framework.

Citing as an example the successful experience of Azerbaijan as the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement in the field of ensuring equitable access of developing countries to vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic, the diplomat stressed that Azerbaijan within the framework of COP29, along with other issues, can promote the issue of providing developing countries with necessary technologies. The Ambassador noted that Azerbaijan, which will host the COP29 event, is ready to work with all partners to make a positive contribution to the process and turn it into a successful experience.

Speaking at the panel session, former British Minister for Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment Lord Goldsmith, focusing on issues such as biodiversity and nature conservation, said it is desirable that concrete steps be taken at the next COP conference organised by Azerbaijan.

The speakers assessed as important progress the agreement on the transition from traditional fuels in the documents adopted as a result of the COP28 event.

The speakers also emphasised the relevance of involving the private sector in the COP process, addressing nature conservation and biodiversity issues at the upcoming COP events, and considering climate change as one of the priority problems causing damage to health.

Noting that mitigation of climate change directly depends on the implementation of decisions taken at the events held so far, the speakers said that in this context they have great expectations from the forthcoming COP29 conference in Azerbaijan.

Concluding the meeting, Ed Miliband emphasised Britain's commitment to the process and said that the work to be done over the next two years, including the event in Azerbaijan, will be crucial in terms of achieving the goals set by the states to mitigate climate change.

