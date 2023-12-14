Baku approves regulations for work of Azerbaijani-Armenian delimitation commission
Baku has approved the regulations for the work of the Azerbaijani-Armenian delimitation commission. The relevant decision was signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Azernews reports.
To Recall, the regulations of the Azerbaijani-Armenian Commission on delimitation have been approved in Yerevan, by Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.
It should be noted that a meeting of the Azerbaijani-Armenian commission on delimitation was held on 30 November at the Gazakh-Ijavan border. At the meeting, Azerbaijani and Armenian Deputy Prime Ministers Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan discussed the delimitation of the borders of the two countries.
---
