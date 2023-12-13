Amount of narcotics below significant amount to give ground for bringing person to administrative responsibility in Azerbaijan

13 December 2023 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

The amount of narcotics below a significant amount will provide grounds for bringing a person to administrative responsibility in Azerbaijan.

This was reflected in the amendment to the law “On the circulation of narcotics, psychotropic substances and their precursors”, approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

