Azerbaijan, Armenia exchange military prisoners [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

13 December 2023 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

An exchange of detained servicemen between Azerbaijan and Armenia took place in the direction of Bala Jafarli village of Gazakh district on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Azernews reports.

The exchange took place at ground zero of the Azerbaijani state border near the village of Balajafarli in Gazakh district, on the highway formerly known as Gazakh-Ijevan.

Representatives of the State Border Service reported that this road leads to the Azerbaijani villages of Soflu and Barkhudarli, which are Azerbaijani exclaves on Armenian territory. Another Azerbaijani exclave, the village of Yukhary Eskipara, is located to the right of the exchange site, again on Armenian territory, and there are seven villages in total.

To recall, the servicemen of the Azerbaijani army Agshin Babirov, born in 2004, and Huseyn Akhundov, born in 2003, were captured by Armenia in Shahbuz district of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the border with Armenia in April this year. They lost their ways in conditions of limited visibility due to bad weather conditions.

Besides, following the talks between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking tangible steps towards building confidence between the two countries.

Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military servicemen.

In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases 2 Azerbaijani military servicemen.

