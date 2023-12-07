Products of new Pirallahi plant to be exported - Mikail Jabbarov

7 December 2023 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The medicines to be produced at the new plant in Pirallahi are intended for both the domestic market and export, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov telling at the foundation laying ceremony of a pharmaceutical enterprise in Pirallahi Industrial Park.

"Today's foundation laying ceremony is an example of comprehensive cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye," the minister said.

According to the minister, Turkiye is one of Azerbaijan's largest trade partners.

"As you know, to develop the non-oil sector of the economy, we have set a course for industrialization," he said.

It should be noted that Gen Pharma Caucasus Manufacturing Operations LLC has received the status of a resident of Pirallahi Industrial Park. Thus, the number of residents of the industrial park has reached 6.

On 7.8 hectares of the industrial park, the company will produce 42 high-quality medicines in various dosages and forms (tablets, capsules, gelatin capsules, powder for suspension preparation, and syrup).

The enterprise with an annual production capacity of 50 mln packs will be built within the framework of trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC and Turkish companies Gen İlaç ve Sağlık Ürünleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş and Sia Pharmaceuticals LTD.

