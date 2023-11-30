Azerbaijan's brave female sappers

30 November 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev shared a publication about Azerbaijani women sappers on his page on social network X (formerly Twitter).

According to Azernews, the publication said:

"Brave women sappers of Azerbaijan putting under the potential risk their physical safety are in field operations to clear landmines infested territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia to save lives, to eradicate the "seeds of death" and render these lands safe and secure for children."

