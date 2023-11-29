Zangazur Corridor to be discussed at Turkish Security Council meeting

29 November 2023 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The Turkish Security Council will hold its last meeting of the year today, where the situation in the South Caucasus and the Zangazur corridor will be discussed along with other topical issues, Azernews reports, citing TRT Haber.

The meeting will also discuss the situation in the Middle East and assistance to Palestine, as well as counter-terrorism operations carried out by the Turkish military.

