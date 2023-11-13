ANAMA reports on territories cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

13 November 2023 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

From November 6 to 12, the Azerbaijan Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) cleared 527.6 hectares of mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

According to the information provided by the agency, 12 anti-personnel mines, 129 anti-tank mines, and 317 unexploded live ammunition were found as a result of operations conducted in Tartar, Aghdam, Lachin, Shusha, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrail, and Zangilan districts.

The impact of mines is devastating; people die or remain disabled for life.

336 people (65 killed and 271 injured of different severity) became victims of explosives since the end of the Second Garabagh War until today.

Last month, 1,695 mines were detected in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation. Some 928 anti-tank mines, 767 anti-personnel mines, and 8,537 unexploded ammunition were detected and neutralised (6,687.4 hectares of land were demined) from October 1 through October 31.

