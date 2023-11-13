AZSTAND set requirements for harmful substances emitted by vehicles

13 November 2023 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Azerbaijan Institute of Standardisation (AZSTAND), subordinate to the State Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control Service under the Ministry of Economy, has adopted the state standard AZS 636:2023 "Road vehicles. Environmental Classes," Azernews reports.

Referring to AZSTAND, this standard is intended to formulate requirements for harmful substances emitted into the atmosphere from motor vehicles (imported and manufactured in the country) circulating in the territory of the country in order to reduce the damage they cause to the environment. environment, human life, and health, as well as environmental AZS 636-2012 "Road vehicles" in order to expand the use of clean vehicles and other green technologies, encourage the circulation of safe vehicles, and create the necessary infrastructure. Environmental Classes" were developed instead of a state standard.

The draft standard was discussed in the Technical Committee for Standardisation "Road Transport" (AZSTAND/TK 19), taking into account opinions and suggestions, and was adopted by consensus.

AZS 636:2023 State Standard "Road Vehicles, Environmental Classes," approved by Presidential Decree No. 852 of December 27, 2018, "State Programme on Road Safety for 2019-2023," and measures for the Programme have been redesigned to implement the plan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz