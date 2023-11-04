Azerbaijan attaches great importance to development of relations with Germany: Minister
"Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with Germany."
Azernews reports that the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, said this at a press conference he held together with his German counterpart, Annalena Berbok.
According to him, President Ilham Aliyev visited Germany twice this year.
"There were mutual visits and meetings with a number of other colleagues."
The minister said that more than 200 German companies operate in Azerbaijan.
---
