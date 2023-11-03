Hungarian Prime Minister thanks President Ilham Aliyev

3 November 2023 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the contribution to the stabilization of the situation in the region, Azernews reports.

Orban had an opening speech at the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in Astana.

The minister also thanked the Azerbaijani leader for the restoration works carried out in the Garabagh region.

"Hungary is ready to allocate 100 million euros to support the Investment Fund of the Organisation of Turkic States."

Orban said the OTS is an example of successful cooperation: "We see the increasing role of Turkic states in the current difficult period."

Sharing his views on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the prime minister said Hungary calls for peace and the creation of a new infrastructure of trust: "Today we see the impossibility of maintaining the long-term stability of Europe without Turkiye".

