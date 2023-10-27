AZERNEWS releases another print issue

27 October 2023 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on October 6.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as "Azerbaijan moving towards green agenda"; "Why West hurdles on way to Zangazur through peace?"; "France’s import of air defense in Armenia is concern of Moscow"; "National taekwondo fighters claim five medals in Doha" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.