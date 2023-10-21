Azerbaijani, Turkish air forces conduct aerial reconnaissance [VIDEO]

21 October 2023 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Training is being conducted with the aircraft of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces involved in the "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" joint tactical exercises, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

In accordance with the plan, the aircraft flying from the base airfields accomplished tasks on takeoff and landing, determining the coordinates of imaginary enemy’s ground targets, conducting aerial reconnaissance, and other actions.

It should be noted that a significant number of military vehicles, artillery pieces and aircraft of various types of troops of the fraternal countries, as well as engineering equipment and small boats are involved in the exercises to be held in Azerbaijan on October 23-25.

---

