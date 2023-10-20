Luc Carroll: France does not accept us as a people

20 October 2023 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

"We want France to respond with justice," said Luc Francis Carroll of the Martinique Freedom Party during his speech at the international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violations and Injustice" that is going on in Baku, Azernews reports.

"Today we are talking about injustice. In South America, in North America, in the Caribbean, and in the United States, we see that the poorest people are from Africa. These people have been deported to America. France does not want to deal with that. People are suffering here. 90 percent of our production was exported to France and other countries. There, agrarian policies are set up in such a way that we cannot move freely. Colonialism also affects the cultural sphere. We want our language to become an official language on the same level as French. They refuse to do so. At the same time, we want France to respond to justice. We want independence. African liberation must be at the center of the world's attention. The African diaspora must be active," Luke Francis Carroll added.

At the same time, Carroll emphasized the importance of achieving independence and said, "Only then can we say that colonialism is over".

Maurice Pindar, a member of the Movement for Social Freedom and Decolonisation of French Guiana, expressed the same view in his speech at the conference "Neo-colonialism: human rights violations and injustice" held in Baku.

"France does not accept us as a people, our rights are violated. We are still financially and economically dependent on France. The gold in our country is mined and exported to France. When gold is mined, our rivers are polluted and our nature is damaged.

"French companies use our forests and natural resources. We have no income in our country. There is also dominance in the cultural sphere. Here, classes are taught using French textbooks. They don't accept us as a people, and our human rights are violated. That's why we are taking to the streets and protesting," M Pindar said.

Pindar said we want to utilize all the resources of our country and lands. For this, we need the support of independent countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz