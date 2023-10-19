Azerbaijani Ombudsman partakes in international scientific-practical conference in Moscow [PHOTOS]

19 October 2023 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman), participated in the VII international scientific-practical conference on "Problems of Human Rights Protection: Sharing Positive Experiences on the Powers of Ombudsmen," Azernews reports.

At the event attended by ombudsmen of forty-seven countries, during her speech on the topic "Activity of the Azerbaijani Ombudsman in the War and Post-war Period", the Ombudsman emphasized the role of ombudsman institutions and national human rights institutions in the field of effective protection of human rights and freedoms, and gave detailed information about the activities of the Ombudsman institution of Azerbaijan in the relevant direction.

The commissioner talked about the reforms carried out for the effective protection of human rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan, and about the changes made to the Constitutional Law "On the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan" regarding the expansion of her mandate in the relevant fields in accordance with the existing international standards.

Noting that the war and terrorist acts that have occurred in recent years have led to the violation of fundamental human rights and the emergence of a humanitarian crisis, the Ombudsman also spoke about the war crimes committed by Armenia in the Azerbaijani lands occupied for nearly thirty years.

Sabina Aliyeva pointed out that as a result of the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijani lands were liberated from occupation and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was restored in accordance with the requirements of international law.

The ombudsman noted that monitoring was carried out for the purpose of investigating war crimes committed by Armenia both in the Patriotic War and in the post-war period, and appeals, reports and statements containing the facts of gross violations of international humanitarian law were addressed to relevant international organizations and institutions operating in the field of human rights protection.

Stating that the wars not only cause human casualties, but also cause their disappearances, the Commissioner brought to the attention of the conference participants that about 4,000 Azerbaijanis went missing in the First Karabakh War, and Armenia has not yet informed them about their fate.

Speaking about the mine terror committed by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, S. Aliyeva noted that hundreds of people have become mine victims since the Second Karabakh war as a result of the mine explosion.

In the end, S. Aliyeva expressed her hope that the relations between institutions in the field of human rights protection will be further strengthened, and that effective activities and constructive dialogue will continue.

