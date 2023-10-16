Azerbaijan is among the 20 countries suffering the most due to water resources - UN official

16 October 2023 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Some 3-4 percent of water bodies in the world can be used as drinking water.

Azernews reports that the representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Muhammad Nasar Hayat, announced this at the opening of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Sciences at the ADA University and the Partnership and Coordination Office of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Azerbaijan and at the event held in connection with the World Food Day.

He noted that Azerbaijan is among the 20 countries suffering the most due to water resources.

"More than 70 percent of water resources in Azerbaijan are used for agriculture. I hope that the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Sciences will contribute to the more efficient use of water resources and the development of agriculture," he added.

It should be noted that in Baku ADA University and the Partnership and Coordination Office of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in Azerbaijan are holding the opening of the Faculty of Agriculture and Food Sciences and an event related to World Food Day.

