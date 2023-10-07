Distinguished Visitors Day of Khazri-2023 Joint Tactical Exercises held [PHOTOS\VIDEO]

7 October 2023 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

On October 6, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov and other officials participated in the Distinguished Visitors Day held as part of the "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical Exercises, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

First, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was honored and a wreath was laid at the monument in the territory of the military unit.

Then, at the Central Command Post of the Naval Forces, the delegation was reported on the planning of the "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical Exercises, the training process, as well as the activities carried out in stages. It was highlighted that the exercises, in which the delegation of the Iranian Naval Forces participates as observers, are being held in two stages.

It was emphasized that during the exercises, both countries’ servicemen demonstrated high professionalism in implementation of joint activities.

The Defense Ministers observed the fulfillment of tasks on the relevant episodes in the territorial waters of the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea and positively evaluated the progress of the exercises.

It should be noted that the "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical Exercises, held with the participation of warships and servicemen of the Azerbaijani and Kazakh Naval Forces, will last until October 8.

---

