MP: UN mission statement thwarts evil intentions of foreign forces accusing Azerbaijan

6 October 2023 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

The UN mission monitoring the region with Azerbaijan's consent has released information. The information stated that there was no ethnic cleansing, that our government had begun work in health care and other areas of Garabagh, and that no civilian infrastructure had been damaged. This thwarted the intentions of foreign forces to blame Azerbaijan.

Sevinj Fataliyeva, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations of Milli Majlis, expressed such thoughts in her speech, Azernews reports.

Noting that local anti-terrorist measures carried out by the brave Azerbaijani army against the illegal Armenian military formations in Garabagh were met with great pride by our people, the deputy noted that as a result of anti-terrorist measures carried out by our Armed Forces, the other side was forced to raise the white flag in a short time. After the anti-terrorist measures, our state has fully secured its sovereignty.

"The victory achieved is a vivid expression of the iron will, determination, and steadfast defense of our national interests by the President of Azerbaijan, as well as the might of our glorious army. At present, our state is restoring order in the territory of Garabagh and the employees of relevant institutions are fulfilling their duties. Some international organizations and countries are trying to accuse Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing", conducting a smear campaign against Azerbaijan. But our State is exposing these accusations with its legal steps.

Our state has started the reintegration process. Armenia wants to make a show of "ethnic cleansing" using Garabagh Armenians. By this, it tries to put international pressure on Azerbaijan. But these attempts are in vain. Azerbaijan is not taking any steps against the Garabagh Armenians, on the contrary, it is taking practical steps to solve the issues of their citizenship. However, this does not mean that those who committed crimes against the people of Azerbaijan, against our territorial integrity, etc. will remain unpunished," Fataliyeva noted.

The MP noted that the power structures of our state take necessary steps in this direction. The arrest of Ruben Vardanyan, the so-called "former presidents of the regime" Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, Dashnak David Ishkhanyan, as well as a number of high-ranking military men is a proof of that. Among them are criminals whose hands are directly drenched with the blood of innocent Azerbaijanis. At present, the Armenian authorities are trying to make a "political show" out of the arrest of these criminals. But they will not be able to achieve anything.

"Azerbaijan is a strong state, no force can dictate anything to it. The arrest of these individuals fully complies with the legislation of Azerbaijan, as well as international law. Those who committed crimes against our people, these criminals who thought they had built their "happiness" by killing innocent people, should have thought that historical justice would take its place. The time has come for them to receive their deserved punishment," Sevinj Fataliyeva said.

