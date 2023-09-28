Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan, Turkiye expand cooperation in water scarcity control [PHOTOS]

28 September 2023 11:59 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency Zaur Mikailov met with a delegation led by Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli, Azernews reports.

The meeting discussed work on water security priorities, long-term strategic solutions of water deficit, education on efficient water use, effective exchange of experience between Turkiye and Azerbaijan, and other issues.

Both sides agreed to expand bilateral relations in this direction in the future.

