Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijan Army positions

17 September 2023 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

On September 17, from 00:20 to 00:40, Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Zarkand and Yukhari Zaghali settlements of the Basarkechar district using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Damirchidam and Istisu settlements of the Kalbajar district, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At 00:50, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Khojaly district.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.

Moreover, from 00:55 to 03:00, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, attempted to dig new trench roads in order to approach the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Kalbajar and Aghdam district.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz