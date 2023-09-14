Azerbaijani Army positions subjected to fire

14 September 2023 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

On September 14, at about 13:45, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Dara settlement of the Basarkechar district using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Daryurd settlement of the Gadabay district, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz