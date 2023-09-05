Speaker of Slovak National Council arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

5 September 2023 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation led by Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Boris Kollár has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a working visit, Azernews reports.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Boris Kollár was met by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Fazail Ibrahimli, head of the working group for the Azerbaijani-Slovak interparliamentary relations Anar Mammadov and other officials.

