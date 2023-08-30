Western Azerbaijan Community issues statement

30 August 2023 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

A large number of Azerbaijanis from Armenia have gone missing during ethnic cleansing and as a result of Armenia's military aggression against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the community's statement.

The Western Azerbaijani Community noted that the enforced disappearances committed by Armenia are gross violations of human rights.

The right to protection from enforced disappearance is enshrined in various international human rights instruments, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

Armenia refuses to clarify the fate and whereabouts of these persons, to reveal the exact location of mass graves and other burial sites of Azerbaijanis it has killed, thus making the pain and suffering of uncertainty experienced by their families even more unbearable.

Addressing the issue of enforced disappearances is necessary to protect human rights, provide clarity to the families of victims about the fate of their loved ones, and ensure justice.

The West Azerbaijan Community demands that the government of Armenia clarify the fate of Azerbaijanis who have been subjected to enforced disappearance, co-operate fully with Azerbaijan to search for and return the remains of those who have been forcibly disappeared, and extradite the perpetrators of enforced disappearances. to court.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz