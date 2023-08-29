Another group of IDPs returns to Lachin [PHOTOS]

29 August 2023 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the return of former IDPs to the reconstructed city of Lachin continues, Azernews reports.

On August 29, a group of former IDPs made up of 13 families or 52 people left Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district, Baku for the Lachin city.

The residents of Lachin City expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for being surrounded by comprehensive state care, to the brave Azerbaijani Army and to the Azerbaijani heroic soldiers and officers that liberated Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and commemorated the martyrs.

The families will settle in the houses where they used to live in Lachin before the Armenian invasion, which was restored or rebuilt based on the instructions of the head of state after liberation.

With this, 247 families, i.e. 956 people, were permanently settled in Lachin City.

