Azerbaijani army positions subjected to fire

29 August 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Army positions were subjected to fire, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"On August 28 at 23:50, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Fuzuli region. The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions," the Defense Ministry said.

---

