“Hakari Fish Farm” opened in Lachin district [PHOTOS]

25 August 2023 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the “Hakari Fish Farm” in the Lachin district.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed about the farm.

The enterprise, which is the first sturgeon breeding farm in the Karabakh region, will produce 35 tons of Kur sturgeon, 1.5 tons of sterlet as well as five tons of trout per year.

The head of state and the First Lady were also informed of the process of sturgeon breeding and spawning.

