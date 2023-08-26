Military attaches visits N-th military unit [PHOTOS]

26 August 2023 09:35 (UTC+04:00)

According to the annual action plan approved by the Minister of Defense, a familiarization visit was organized for the military attaches of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan to the N-th military unit of the Air Force (Air Force), Azernews reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Representatives of the military attache apparatus of twenty-two states were given a briefing on the main activities of the military unit. Videos about the use of UAVs during the Patriotic War were also shown and answers were given to their questions.

During the visit, the guests were shown some UAVs that are in service with the Azerbaijani army and were given information about their tactical and technical characteristics.

In conclusion, a ceremony of mutual presentation of gifts took place, a photo was taken as a keepsake.

