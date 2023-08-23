Information campaign held in Toronto against Armenia’s provocations [PHOTOS]

23 August 2023 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani community in Toronto has held an information campaign to support the peaceful efforts of Azerbaijan, according to the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora. The campaign included a corner called "Garabagh is Azerbaijan!" in the center of Toronto, with posters featuring slogans such as "Azerbaijan wants peace, Armenia wants war" and "Armenia, sign a peace treaty!" Civic activists distributed pamphlets titled "Urgent Call to Action: Addressing Critical Issues in Azerbaijan" which detailed Armenia's war and environmental crimes, Azernews reports, citing Diaspora.

The campaign was part of a larger effort by the Network of Azerbaijani Canadians (NAC), a grassroots advocacy organization founded in 2020. The NAC seeks to strengthen Canada-Azerbaijan relations and advocates for the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The organization has urged the Prime Minister of Canada and Global Affairs Canada to condemn Armenia's actions following the 2020 Barda missile attacks. The NAC also works to raise public awareness about displaced Azerbaijanis that took place during the Nagorno Garabagh conflict in the late 1980s and the early 1990s.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz