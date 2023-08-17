Health Minister holds meeting with Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States [PHOTOS]

17 August 2023 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of the Medical Congress of the Turkic World, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev held a meeting with Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliyev. According to the official website of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, the meeting was held in the spirit of constructive dialogue and mutual understanding, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The two discussed new prospects for developing and strengthening cooperation in the healthcare sector, as well as new opportunities for developing and strengthening bilateral relations in the pharmaceutical industry. The meeting concluded with the agreement to organize the Turkic Medical World Congress annually in October, with the participation of health ministers and scientists from the member countries of the OTS.

The Turkic Medical World Congress was held in Istanbul from October 12-31, 2021, with the participation of ministers of health and scientists from the member countries of the OTS. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Health Minister Teymur Musayev. During the event, panel sessions were held on topics such as "Transforming Global Health in the Post-Pandemic Period", "Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare", and "Rare Hereditary Diseases".

The meeting between Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev and Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliyev was an important step in strengthening cooperation between the member countries of the OTS in the healthcare sector.

