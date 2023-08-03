Training of Russian veterinarians for Azerbaijani specialists completed [PHOTOS]

3 August 2023 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

The work of Russian veterinarians in Azerbaijan within the framework of the international program "Mission Kindness" has been completed, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Russian Information and Cultural Centre

For a fortnight the specialists provided assistance in the shelter for homeless animals at the non-governmental organization Good World Animal Rescue and Protection and in the clinic at the Azerbaijan Veterinary Research Institute. They shared their experience in treating oncological and dental diseases in animals with their Azerbaijani colleagues.

During the trip, veterinarians of the Dobryi Doktor clinic from Vladimir Alena Stelmakh and Anna Shandaleva conducted more than 100 appointments and consultations, 20 surgeries, as well as the first chemotherapy session in Baku for a cat with squamous cell cancer.

Doctor Alena Stelmakh helped one of the small wards of the clinic to get out. Now the pointer-breed dog will travel with her to Russia for further treatment. "It was love at first sight! And Baku will be by my side every day, in the person of the incredible Selena," Alena said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz