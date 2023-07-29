29 July 2023 08:51 (UTC+04:00)

"The feeling of returning to Lachin is hard to put into words. At this moment everything seems like a dream to me, I cannot believe that I am already returning to my native land. Lachin is my mother's lap, my father's breath" said a resident of Lachin Rakhila Karimova, Azernews reports.

R.Karimova noted that there is no better feeling than to return home, to the village: "My mother is 98 years old. For 31 years he lived with longing for Lachin and finally, today, fortunately, he is returning to his native land. There are wonderful living conditions for us. My biggest dream was to see Lachin from the balcony of our house. Even if I die now, I will not worry."

---

