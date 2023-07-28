Azerbaijan relocates 16 more families to Lachin [PHOTO]

28 July 2023 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

On 28 July, another 16 families (56 residents) were relocated to Lachin, Azernews reports.

In accordance with the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the reconstructed town of Lachin continues.

Another migration caravan was sent from Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku city.

At the same time, the permanent settlement of 168 families (647 persons) in Lachin City was ensured.

---

