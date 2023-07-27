Representative offices of PASHA Life and PASHA Insurance opened in Nakhchivan

27 July 2023 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

On 25 July 2023, in order to provide professional insurance services to the population living in Nakhchivan, the official offices of the country's leading life and non-life insurance companies, PASHA Life Insurance OJSC and PASHA Insurance OJSC, were opened, Azernews reports.

Niyaz Ismayilov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PASHA Life and PASHA Insurance, and Ulviya Jabbarova, Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan, spoke at the opening ceremony of both companies, which always pay special attention to customer satisfaction. Samir Seyidahmedli, Minister of Economy of Nakhchivan region Tapdig Aliyev M.R., representatives of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Turkey Consul General Asip Kaya, Chairman of Nakhchivan Region MR Department of the Central Bank of AR Elchin Aliyev, Associate Professor Elbrus Isayev, Rector of Nakhchivan State University, as well as other representatives of the state, entrepreneurs and employees of the mentioned companies.

At the event, Ulviya Jabbarova, Chairman of the Board of PASHA Insurance OJSC, said: "I am very glad that as PASHA Insurance we will now offer our professional services to the residents of Nakhchivan. I would like to note that it has been one of our long-standing desires to work in this region. With the opening of our office in Nakhchivan we have made an important step in the way of regional development of our company. We plan to expand our service area and open an office in our lands liberated from occupation in a short period of time. Providing quality insurance services to the population in all economic regions of Azerbaijan is one of our main goals. I believe that opening of our new representative offices will play an important role in the regional growth of the insurance industry in addition to the implementation of our development strategy," he said in his speech.

Niyaz Ismailov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PASHA Life Insurance said in his speech: "It is a matter of pride for us that we are starting our activities in Nakhchivan city. PASHA Life, which is constantly working on providing the best service and digital solutions for customers, is implementing a new Digital Transformation strategy in 2021, so we will do our best to provide convenient and quality service to the population by introducing our products locally. PASHA Hayat attaches great importance to corporate social responsibility projects in addition to business activities, and in this context, we will be useful in raising business awareness, supporting education, and other social activities," - he said.

It should be noted that the new joint representative office of PASHA Life and PASHA Insurance is located at 1D Mirza Alekper Sabir Street, Nakhchivan. Currently, there are 5 employees working in the representative office.

After the event, representatives of both companies laid flowers at the monument to national leader Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan and visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum.

