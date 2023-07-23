Azerbaijani President sends congratulatory letter to President of Egypt

23 July 2023 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Arab Republic of Egypt – the Revolution Day.

Our peoples are bound together by traditional friendly ties. Built on these good traditions, our intergovernmental relations are today successfully developing. I believe that through our joint efforts the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt will continue to expand and strengthen in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Egypt everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

---