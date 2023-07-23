Aide to President: Media forum in Shusha to become annual

23 July 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The media forum in Shusha is planned to become an annual event, Hikmat Hajiyev, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, head of the foreign policy department of the presidential administration, told foreign media, Azernews reports. According to him, the global media forum is designed to create a creative atmosphere in Shusha.

We have already received an order from the president. We think that it is possible to hold a media forum in Shusha every year. The President said that since this media forum is the first, it must be the second. We have already begun preparations for the second forum ," Hajiyev said.

He recalled that Shusha is a historical city of Azerbaijan. And, according to him, after the release, a lot of events are held in Shusha.

The first media forum in Shusha was organized here, so that there would always be a creative atmosphere here. Through the holding of such a forum, in the future, an appropriate atmosphere will be provided for journalists, including international journalists, so that they can gather and discuss various issues, including the fourth industrial revolution, how this affects modern journalism,” the assistant to the President of Azerbaijan explained .

He noted that during the fourth industrial revolution, which is dedicated to the first media forum in Shusha, a lot of opportunities are created for the media, because “digital transformation is also taking place in media issues, in the media space.”

There are a lot of calls coming up at the same time. And no one has the answers yet. Therefore, platforms such as the first Shusha media forum are very important for media representatives from different countries, different media structures to come together and discuss all these issues. For example, the problem of disinformation in the media, the emergence of fake news. We all face these questions. There are questions about the use of big data, "big data" in the media. No one has answers yet, but the discussion is very important , - the source of NEWS.ru emphasized.

On July 21, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with participants and guests of the first Global Media Forum in Shusha "New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution". The official opening of the event took place on July 22, it is attended by over 250 journalists and media experts representing 120 media entities from 50 countries.

---