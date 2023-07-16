Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold at international tournament in Rome [PHOTOS]

16 July 2023 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

The international rhythmic gymnastics tournament "Rome Cup" has started in the Italian capital Rome, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan is represented by 12 gymnasts from Ojag Sports Club. Two gymnasts from Zagatala branch of Ojag Sports Club's subdivision are also participating in the tournament.

Among Azerbaijani gymnasts gold medals were won by Nilay Pyunkhanli (no apparatus, ball), Nargiz Aliyeva (no apparatus, ball), Michelle Aniskina (no apparatus, ball), Aylin Yusifli (no apparatus, ball), Fatima Zeynalova (hoop).

Also Leyla Hasratova, a representative of the club from Zagatala, managed to win two gold medals (no apparatus, mace).

Sara Atakishiyeva won a gold medal in the mace exercises and a bronze medal in the ball exercises. Another member of the team, Malak Mahmudlu won a bronze medal in the mace exercises.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz