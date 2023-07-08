Military Police Department held training-methodical sessions [PHOTOS]

8 July 2023 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Training-methodical sessions were held at the Military Police Department of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry (MoD), Azernews reports, citing MoD.

At the sessions involving the commanders of the military units subordinated to the Military Police Department, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

During the sessions, reports on the organization of patrolling at checkpoints, the protection of facilities, directing of the movement of military vehicles, the provision of safe movement of convoys by the military police units in the first half of the current year were heard, and the measures to be implemented in the next training period were discussed.

Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov's tasks regarding higher quality organization of commandant service activities of military police units particularly in the liberated territories and increase of vigilance during the next training period were made known.

In the end, the session participants were presented demonstrative classes on fire training.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz