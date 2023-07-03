Azerbaijan changes composition of Supervisory Board of BakuBus LLC

3 July 2023 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

The composition of the Supervisory Board of BakuBus limited liability company changed.

The corresponding decree was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov joined the Supervisory Board of BakuBus LLC instead of Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev.

Meanwhile, BakuBus, a transportation company based in the capital of Azerbaijan, operates an enhanced bus network serving the city of Baku. Established on April 3, 2014, BakuBus LLC was founded with the aim of offering reliable and efficient passenger transport services within Baku city.

