Azerbaijani MP: Azerbaijan Army, which turns 105, is a source of pride for each of us

Today, the Azerbaijan Army, which turns 105, is a source of pride for each of us, as well as the main guarantor of our security, Azernews reports, citing MP Sevil Mikayilova's comments for Trend.

In her statement, Sevil Mikayilova stressed that the history of the Azerbaijan Army's development is connected with the name of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. It was after his coming to power in 1969, when the training of military personnel started in Azerbaijan.

At the cost of great efforts, Heydar Aliyev managed to establish a military high school named after the outstanding general Jamshid Nakhchivanski (1971), a school that trains military personnel in Azerbaijan.

"After the signing of the cease-fire agreement in the Armenian-Azerbaijani military conflict on May 12, 1994, the formation of the Azerbaijan National Army accelerated," Sevil Mikayilova said.

She emphasized that the process of building an army in Azerbaijan has entered a completely new stage under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

"Thanks to the attention and care of the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, increasing the professionalism of the military, raising the fighting spirit and morale-psychological training of the personnel, equipping our Armed Forces with the most modern weapons and equipment was always kept in the foreground. As a result of this successful policy, our Armed Forces led by Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev wrote a glorious page in the history of Azerbaijan with a brilliant victory in the 2020 Patriotic War," she added.

"Today, the professional operations conducted by the Azerbaijani Army and the historical victory it achieved are studied in the world's leading military training centers," said Sevil Mikayilova.

She outlined that the Azerbaijani Army is the strongest army in the South Caucasus region and is among the 50 strongest armies in the world:

"The pace of dynamic development of the Azerbaijani Army, which consists of the Ground Forces, Air Force and Navy, is very high. Even after the Civil War, the pace of development of the Azerbaijan Army has increased rapidly. New formations are being created in the Azerbaijan Army that are agile and fast in maneuvering and can successfully perform combat missions in high mountains and difficult conditions. The creation of new purpose-built commando military formations in our army by the order of President Ilham Aliyev is an indicator. Commando military units are equipped with professional military personnel with high physical and combat training".

Speaking about the military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, Sevil Mikayilova stressed the fact that the Turkish state is Azerbaijan's most reliable partner and ally.

She also touched upon the professionalism and combat experience of the Turkish Armed Forces created the basis for adapting the Azerbaijani Army to the model of the Turkish Armed Forces.

"The initiative of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to rebuild our National Army based on the model of the Turkish Army is an army building strategy aimed at the challenges of the modern era and further increasing Azerbaijan's defense capacity. Joint cooperation between the Turkish military industry and our national military industry will make important contributions to achieving the set goals".

The Azerbaijani MP added that Azerbaijan also cooperates militarily with Israel, Pakistan and other countries.

As the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said, the improvement of the Azerbaijan Army will continue.

"We are sure that the steps to be taken will, of course, lead to the creation of a more agile, more combative and highly combat-capable Azerbaijani Army," she concluded.

