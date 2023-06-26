Defense Minister congratulates Azerbaijani servicemen on Armed Forces Day

26 June 2023 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has congratulated the personnel of the Azerbaijani army on the occasion of June 26 - the Day of the Armed Forces, Azernews reports.

The statement reads as follows:

Gentlemen officers, fellow ensigns, midshipmen, cadets, sergeants, soldiers, sailors, and civilian workers! I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of June 26 - the Armed Forces Day and wish each of you success in your sacred and honorable service for the strengthening of the defense of the Azerbaijani Republic.

Azerbaijan, whose independence is eternal and irreversible, plays a major role in establishing and protecting lasting peace and stability in the region.

The building of the National Army, founded during the time of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which is known as the first democratic republic in the East, has entered the modern stage on the basis of the historical succession principle in a newly independent country. Separate Azerbaijani corps provided the legal basis of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic Army on June 26, 1918.

The creation of a unified command in the Azerbaijani Army, which is considered a glorious page in Azerbaijan`s military history, and the 105th anniversary of which Azerbaijan celebrates today with great pride and honor, as well as the formation of the Azerbaijani army as a regular one, are the result of bold steps taken by National Leader Heydar Aliyev in this direction.

Thanks to President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continued the political course of the great leader in the field of army construction, today our armed forces are on par with the armies of the world. This makes each of us happy and proud. As a result of the special attention and care of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the country's defense capability is increasing day by day, and the unity of the people, the state, and the army has become monolithic.

The brave Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief won a glorious victory in the 44-day Karabakh War and liberated our historical lands occupied by the enemy for almost thirty years. Azerbaijan's territorial integrity has been restored thanks to the wise and far-sighted policy of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the strength of our army.

Today, on our lands liberated from occupation, where our tricolor flag is flying majestically, the courageous Azerbaijani army is strengthening its positions and making its worthy contribution to the restoration and construction work initiated at the highest level under the leadership of the president.

The families of martyrs, our fighters who lost their health during military operations, and war veterans are always in the spotlight of our state.

We express our gratitude to Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the attention and care shown to improve their social and living conditions.

I am sure that strictly following the Azerbaijani Constitution and the military regulations, you will strengthen your combat and moral and psychological training and increase your skills, which will undoubtedly help you achieve new success in the service.

As always, on this holiday we honor our martyrs who fell in battle, defending the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. I congratulate you on June 26 – the Day of the Armed Forces of the family of martyrs and our soldiers,who lost their health during the fighting, who stood steadfastly in defense of our Motherland, and I convey my best wishes to them.

Once again, I heartily congratulate all the personnel, and wish you good health, long life, family happiness, and success in your noble service to Azerbaijan.

