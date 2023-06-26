Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs discuss prospects of relations

26 June 2023 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a phone conversation with the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The ministers discussed the current situation and prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, Azernews reports.

The sides noted the importance of negotiations and mutual contacts between the relevant bodies and officials of the two countries in several areas of bilateral and regional relations, including economic and transport projects.

At the same time, the importance of continuing the talks on issues that need to be resolved on the bilateral agenda and their resolution was emphasized.

During the telephone conversation, views were also exchanged on several multilateral and regional issues.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz