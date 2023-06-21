Chairman of State Customs Committee meets with Director General of Norwegian Customs Administration

21 June 2023 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

On the sideline of the 141st/142nd Session of the Customs Cooperation Council of the World Customs Organization, the Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee (SCC) Lieutenant General of the customs service Shahin Bagirov met with the delegation led by the Director General of the Norwegian Customs Administration Oystein Bormer, Azernews reports, citing SCC.

The meeting discussed the perspectives of cooperation between the customs authorities of the two countries, further expansion of relations, and sharing of best practices, especially the study of Norway's experience in determining the customs value.

Also at the meeting, issues related to strengthening cooperation between the customs services of the regional countries and establishing communication in an easier and simpler way were discussed in order to improve the activity and efficiency of the European Regional Office for Capacity Building of the OCT located in Baku.

At the same time, the issues to be discussed in the session and the elections to the Customs Cooperation Council of the OCT were exchanged.

