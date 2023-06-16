Historical, Architectural and Natural Reserve to be create in Azerbaijan, following presidential order

16 June 2023 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the establishment of the "Tugh" State Historical, Architectural and Natural Reserve, Azernews reports.

The order reads:

“One of the historical settlements, personifying the great past of the Azerbaijani people, is the village of Tug, where there are cultural monuments related to the ancient heritage of Caucasian Albania. There are residential buildings decorated with decorative elements typical of the traditional architectural style of the Karabakh region, over spring buildings, chest-type graves and temples. Tugh village also has rich natural potential and ecological resources. The location of the village on Victory Road leading to the city of Shusha expands the prospects for the development of the village in terms of tourism.

Guided by paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, taking into account the historical significance of the village of Tugh of the Khojavend district, in order to comprehensively protect the cultural and natural heritage in the adjacent territories, as well as to develop tourism here, I decide:

1. To declare the historical territory of the village of Tug of the Khojavend region of the Republic of Azerbaijan as the State Historical-Architectural and Natural Reserve "Tugh" (hereinafter - the Reserve).

2. To the Cabinet of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Republic within two months:

2.1. establish and approve the boundaries and buffer zone of the Reserve;

2.2. establish a special regime for the territory of the Reserve and inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

2.3. take the necessary measures for the material and technical support of the Reserve;

2.4. resolve other issues arising from this Order.

3. To the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

3.1. ensure the management of the Reserve;

3.2. take the necessary measures to resolve other issues arising from this Order.

4. The necessary expenses related to the activities of the Reserve shall be carried out at the expense of the funds provided in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the State Agency for Tourism of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

